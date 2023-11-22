3 WWE stars who may turn heel at Survivor Series: WarGames and 2 who may turn face

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will emanate from Allstate Arena in Chicago on Saturday. The last "Big Four" premium live event of 2023 is expected to be a memorable evening with the possibility of a few surprises, which may include some character changes.

In the last few months, we have seen many rifts develop in factions. Simultaneously, fans have witnessed some odd alliances come to the fore. Both of these developments have shifted the heel-face dynamic on the main roster. The WWE Universe can expect something similar on Saturday.

That said, let's look at three superstars who may turn at heel and two who may turn babyface at Survivor Series: WarGames.

#5 & #4 LWO may turn on Carlito in Chicago

Earlier this month, the brewing tensions in LWO reached the boiling point as Santos Escobar turned on his long-time idol, Rey Mysterio. He seemingly betrayed the Hall of Famer out of jealousy since the latter shared a close bond with Carlito.

Rey is currently away from television with a knee injury, but the implosion angle is still escalating. Escobar will face Carlito in a singles match at Survivor Series: WarGames in the latter's first singles match at a premium live event in 16 years.

However, the former US Champion should be cautious on Saturday because another betrayal could be coming. Although Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde heavily disapproved of Escobar's heinous actions, their storied history with the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion may prompt a defect.

When Escobar attacked Del Toro and Wilde on SmackDown last week, he consistently asserted that he made them. With Rey gone and a viable mentor out of sight, the up-and-coming duo may turn to their former partner for help. That would mean betraying Carlito in Chicago and setting up a feud with the veteran and Rey Mysterio.

#3 Ludwig Kaiser may turn face and cost Gunther the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series

At Survivor Series: WarGames, the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, will face The Miz in a highly anticipated title clash that may witness an unexpected twist.

Gunther has always been a little condescending towards Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, especially after his fellow Imperium stablemates let him down by losing in matches. However, The Ring General has been more hostile towards Kaiser recently.

In a backstage segment two weeks ago, the champion praised Vinci for helping Kaiser to a victory in a match the latter had almost lost. The Austrian Anomaly gave a cold stare to Kaiser before walking off, leaving the 33-year-old German stunned and anxious.

Kaiser has shown some potential as a major singles star, and WWE could be grooming him for a solo run next year. The catalyst for that game-changing makeover could occur on Saturday if he costs Gunther the IC Title.

#2 Randy Orton can show his true colors on his first night back

Survivor Series: WarGames became a must-watch show when Cody Rhodes announced that Randy Orton would join his team to face The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

AOrton agreed to help Rhodes, and The American Nightmare was keen to trust his former mentor. However, The Viper has garnered an unpleasant reputation for being a "turncoat" and a natural heel.

The returning Apex Predator may have other plans that may not please his teammates. Fans have been clamoring for a full-fledged program between Orton and Rhodes, which may start with the 14-time World Champion turning on his long-time ally at Survivor Series.

#1 Damian Priest may decide to walk alone

After months of teases, The Judgment Day has reaffirmed its position atop the mountain by enlisting JD McDonagh and Drew McIntyre, albeit temporarily, into their ranks. The group may be stronger than ever, but not all good things last.

Damian Priest is the member most likely to break free from the sinister faction. Senor Money in the Bank has a ripe opportunity in his hands with the briefcase, and his chances of winning the World Title may increase without all the drama with The Judgment Day.

The Archer of Infamy could turn on his team at a crucial stage during WarGames and walk out on The Judgment Day at Survivor Series.

