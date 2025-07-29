  • home icon
3 WWE stars who could be the mysterious masked man on RAW

By Love Verma
Published Jul 29, 2025 02:49 GMT
New masked man appeared on RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X]
A masked man appeared on RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X]

WWE RAW before SummerSlam is leaving the fans with some questions. One of them is about the new mystery man who made his appearance on the show. This happened when the Judgment Day were defending their World Tag Team Championship against the LWO faction.

During this, El Grande Americano made his presence felt, but the LWO somehow managed to overcome his distraction. When they were about to execute a top-rope maneuver on Finn Balor, a person with a red, white, and blue mask appeared and cost the babyface team.

In this article, we will discuss three WWE stars who could be the mysterious masked new star on the red brand.

#3. Rey Mysterio could be the star?

Rey Mysterio recently made his return in a WWE Supershow, which took place in Mexico City. Despite the comeback, the Master of 619 is yet to make his presence on TV. The reason Rey could be the potential masked man is due to WWE's possible plans to turn him heel.

Before getting injured, Mysterio was part of an alliance with LWO. With this mystery man angle, the company may want to switch its character. This could be why he might have returned as the new masked man on the red brand.

#2. One half of The Creed Brothers could be the masked man on WWE RAW

The Creed Brothers and Chad Gable were part of an association before the latter suffered an injury. It's not a big statement to say that Gable was the original El Grande Americano. So, in his absence, one half of the Creed Brothers might have put on a mask to deal with their opponents.

Brutus Creed is more likely to be the masked man rather than Julius, considering the height of the mysterious star.

#1. Pete Dunne is the most likely candidate

Since the masked person has appeared on Monday Night RAW, Pete Dunne has become the talk of the town. Many fans claimed that the cruiserweight is the man behind the mask on the red brand. To make this claim even plausible, fans marked the similarity between Pete Dunne and Chad Gable.

Both stars have had issues with Penta in the past. Additionally, the facial structure bears a resemblance to that of the 31-year-old star. All these signs point to the former NXT United Kingdom Champion being the mystery masked figure on WWE RAW.

