  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Supershow results Mexico City 26/07 - Rey Mysterio returns, major shock for Bron Breakker & more

WWE Supershow results Mexico City 26/07 - Rey Mysterio returns, major shock for Bron Breakker & more

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 27, 2025 21:34 GMT
Rey Mysterio makes an appearance at recent WWE show (Pictures courtesy: WWE.com)
Rey Mysterio makes an appearance at recent WWE show (Pictures courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE held a live event in Mexico City on Saturday, July 26. Another edition of the Supershow is slated to take place in Monterrey later tonight.

Ad

Just like the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the July 26 Supershow kicked off with a 10-bell salute in honor of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who passed away earlier this week. It was followed by the first bout of the night, in which the team of Mr. Iguana, Pagano & Psycho Clown defeated Legado Del Fantasma.

The action-packed Six-Man Tag Team match was followed by Rey Mysterio's showing up to cut a promo. The Master of 619 also made an appearance last month at WWE Worlds Collide. The veteran has been out of in-ring action due to a groin injury he sustained during a tag team match on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio also returned to action at the Supershow. He defeated El Grande Americano and R-Truth in a Triple-Threat match. The win will give a lot of confidence to The Judgment Day member heading into the title match against AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Mysterio's stablemates, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Michin and B-Fab. The champions retained the title and will be gearing up for their upcoming title defense against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Ad

Ahead of their tag team match against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso scheduled for SummerSlam, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed locked horns with Sami Zayn and Uso. The heels suffered a major setback as The YEET Master pinned Breakker after flooring him with a spear.

youtube-cover
Ad

Stephanie Vaquer and Chelsea Green took their rivalry to Mexico City as the two wrestled a singles match. The former NXT Women's Champion continued her dominance against The Hot Mess and secured an impressive win.

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton locked horns with Nia Jax in a title match one more time. The Buff Barbie got the better of her former ally one more time ahead of her upcoming championship defense against Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill.

Ad

SmackDown tag team Andrade and Rey Fenix continued to impress on their return to Mexico. The duo defeated the Creed Brothers of American Made in a traditional tag team match.

In an interesting bout, Cody Rhodes formed an unlikely alliance with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu. The trio jelled well and defeated Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa.

Ahead of his much-anticipated match against CM Punk, Gunther put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Penta. The Ring General emerged victorious in the first-ever singles match between the two stars.

Ad

WWE Supershow Mexico City 26/07 full results

You can check out the results from the live event below. (credits to WrestlingBodySlam.com)

  • Mr. Iguana, Pagano, and Psycho Clown def. Legado Del Fantasma
  • Dominik Mysterio def. El Grande Americano and R-Truth
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) (c) def. Michin and B-Fab
  • Jey Uso and Sami Zayn def. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker
  • Stephanie Vaquer def. Chelsea Green
  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Nia Jax
  • Andrade and Rey Fenix def. American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed)
  • Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu def. MFT ( Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa)
  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) def. Penta

WWE heads over to Monterrey tonight for another SuperShow ahead of the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before SummerSlam.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications