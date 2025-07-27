WWE Supershow results Mexico City 26/07 - Rey Mysterio returns, major shock for Bron Breakker & more

WWE held a live event in Mexico City on Saturday, July 26. Another edition of the Supershow is slated to take place in Monterrey later tonight.Just like the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the July 26 Supershow kicked off with a 10-bell salute in honor of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who passed away earlier this week. It was followed by the first bout of the night, in which the team of Mr. Iguana, Pagano &amp; Psycho Clown defeated Legado Del Fantasma.The action-packed Six-Man Tag Team match was followed by Rey Mysterio's showing up to cut a promo. The Master of 619 also made an appearance last month at WWE Worlds Collide. The veteran has been out of in-ring action due to a groin injury he sustained during a tag team match on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41.Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio also returned to action at the Supershow. He defeated El Grande Americano and R-Truth in a Triple-Threat match. The win will give a lot of confidence to The Judgment Day member heading into the title match against AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Mysterio's stablemates, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Michin and B-Fab. The champions retained the title and will be gearing up for their upcoming title defense against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.Ahead of their tag team match against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso scheduled for SummerSlam, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed locked horns with Sami Zayn and Uso. The heels suffered a major setback as The YEET Master pinned Breakker after flooring him with a spear.Stephanie Vaquer and Chelsea Green took their rivalry to Mexico City as the two wrestled a singles match. The former NXT Women's Champion continued her dominance against The Hot Mess and secured an impressive win.WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton locked horns with Nia Jax in a title match one more time. The Buff Barbie got the better of her former ally one more time ahead of her upcoming championship defense against Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill.SmackDown tag team Andrade and Rey Fenix continued to impress on their return to Mexico. The duo defeated the Creed Brothers of American Made in a traditional tag team match.In an interesting bout, Cody Rhodes formed an unlikely alliance with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu. The trio jelled well and defeated Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa.Ahead of his much-anticipated match against CM Punk, Gunther put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Penta. The Ring General emerged victorious in the first-ever singles match between the two stars.WWE Supershow Mexico City 26/07 full resultsYou can check out the results from the live event below. (credits to WrestlingBodySlam.com)Mr. Iguana, Pagano, and Psycho Clown def. Legado Del FantasmaDominik Mysterio def. El Grande Americano and R-TruthWWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) (c) def. Michin and B-FabJey Uso and Sami Zayn def. Bronson Reed and Bron BreakkerStephanie Vaquer def. Chelsea GreenWWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Nia JaxAndrade and Rey Fenix def. American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed)Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu def. MFT ( Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa)World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) def. PentaWWE heads over to Monterrey tonight for another SuperShow ahead of the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before SummerSlam.