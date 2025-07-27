Massive blow for Bron Breakker ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Bron Breakker will team with Bronson Reed to take on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam and could main event the show on Saturday night.Ahead of the high-profile clash, there have been rumors that Bron is being built up to face Roman Reigns in the coming months. But at WWE's Supershow in Mexico City last night, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were able to test the water as a team. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe duo took on Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, and interestingly, it was Breakker who took the pin following a Spear from Uso. At SummerSlam, Jey will be on the opposing team, along with another star who also has a brutal Spear, Roman Reigns, but will the result be the same?This obviously doesn't bode well for Breakker if he is supposed to be built up as a strong opponent to Roman Reigns.WWE clearly had to change plans for Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker following Seth Rollins' injuryBronson Reed and Bron Breakker joined Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's stable a few months ago, but now they have been left in a tough position, without an idea when Mr. Money in the Bank will return. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's clear that WWE had other plans for the duo at SummerSlam, but these have had to be changed. The last update stated that the MRI couldn't provide a clear image to allow them to diagnose any kind of injury. Rollins did note that the MRI would be repeated in two weeks to see if the swelling had come down and he could finally see a clear picture.As things stand, Rollins isn't expected to be part of SummerSlam, but since there is speculation that the injury could be a work, he might appear to cash in his Money in the Bank contract since both world titles are on the line.