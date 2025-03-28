3 WWE stars that the New Day could bring in to replace Big E

The WWE Universe had their hearts broken nearly four months ago after The New Day kicked Big E to the curb.

Ad

On their 10th anniversary show on December 2, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston verbally tore their longtime friend apart for not being around enough since his injury. The pair claimed that having an injured neck was no excuse to leave the New Day behind. They believed Big E abandoned them for a cushy PLE panel position and his love life.

Ad

Trending

Months later, the multi-time champions are just now picking up victories on RAW. Still, it would benefit them to find a third member to either watch their backs or assist them at ringside. The majority of RAW tag teams either have multiple members or somebody on the floor keeping things in check.

Though their last attempt to bring someone into the group ended suddenly due to personal allegations against Odyssey Jones, now is the perfect time to add to their numbers. The question is, who would be willing to join them?

Ad

#3. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Omos

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking at the roster, Omos would be one of the most likable candidates if the New Day wants a heavy for their third. Big E brought a major power element that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston lack, even if the former has been putting some work in at the gym.

If the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions continue to demand respect from fans and wrestlers alike, they'll need someone who can intimidate the roster. It's hard to find many better options than The Super Mega-Weight.

Ad

Omos has been in Pro Wrestling NOAH recently, even capturing the GHC Tag Team Title with Jack Morris during his one-month stint. The Nigerian Giant would hand his title off to Daga by the end of January, stating he was on his way back to WWE.

The 30-year-old Superstar hasn't made a WWE appearance since. Will his return be to replace Big E?

#2. Former NXT Tag Champion and RAW Superstar Kiana James

Expand Tweet

Ad

It wouldn't shock me if you'd forgotten that Kiana James is a RAW Superstar. She debuted with the brand back in the summer, picking up a big win over former champion Natalya. To this day, she's yet to be beaten in a one-on-one match.

Her only other appearance in a RAW ring saw her getting pinned by IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifier. Since then, James has been completely MIA. In the fall, she'd be quietly removed from the active roster due to a significant leg injury. Considering the few times she appeared on the flagship brand and the time she's been gone from the screen, WWE could re-debut the former tag champion alongside Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Ad

James' character of a ruthless businesswoman might do well as a sort of image consultant for The New Day. While it's not exactly filling Big E's role like Omos, James could be vital in assisting the duo to rise to the top of the tag rankings. A good manager can do wonders for the group, and they could also give James' career a good boost.

#1. Karrion Kross... and Scarlet

Ad

The group that started The New Day down this path. Well...what's left of it, anyway. Over the summer and fall of 2024, Karrion Kross and the Final Testament hounded Xavier Woods. The former NXT Champion believed that Woods had a lot of potential that Kofi Kingston was holding back. For months, Kross attempted to flip Woods on his partner.

Instead, Kross's mind games managed to fracture the New Day in a way nobody expected. Kofi and Woods both turned on Big E, kicking him out of the group once and for all. Kross even praised his former enemies after the smoke cleared following The New Day's 10th Anniversary fallout on WWE RAW.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While the majority of the WWE RAW locker room has shamed and shunned The New Day for their actions (even Dirty Dominik Mysterio), Karrion Kross and Scarlett are the only members on the roster who have sided with them. If Kingston and Woods do want some kind of support on RAW, their only options may be the pair that started it all, bringing fans full circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback