Odyssey Jones sues ex-partner over recent WWE release; allegations of communicating with TKO

WWE fired Odyssey Jones last September, and now he's officially looking to hold a former partner legally accountable for his departure. Jones was abruptly released in the middle of a main roster push in 2024 and recently indicated legal action was in the works. Now, there's been a big update on the matter.

The 30-year-old joined WWE in 2019 without any experience in the industry but later made his debut that same year. After a decent run on NXT and competing in a few dark matches on the main roster, he was drafted to RAW in 2022. However, he did not debut on the red brand until August 2024, after he was drafted for the second time to the same roster. He started assisting The New Day against The Final Testament. Following a RAW trios win weeks later, the Brooklynn native was abruptly pulled and then released in early September due to allegations of domestic abuse.

Jones received an extended Order of Protection against his former partner shortly after the WWE release, accusing the woman of assault during a May 2024 vacation incident and more recent targeted harassment and threats. A judge extended the Order again from January 6, 2025, through early 2028.

The former WWE star accused his ex-partner of abuse going back to 2023 and recently alleged stalking to police. Odyssey later issued a lengthy statement to deny allegations and to thank WWE, adding that he is taking indie bookings for this year. Now, Jones has filed a defamation lawsuit against his former partner.

Now known as Oddyssey in the independent circuits, POST Wrestling reports that the heavyweight grappler has accused his former partner Meileth Nunez of making false statements that led to his WWE release. Nunez was previously anonymous in reporting on the story, spoke with POST Wrestling about the matter, and is now comfortable being identified after other outlets have published her name and photo.

Odyssey Jones filed his defamation lawsuit against Nunez on January 20 in Orange County, FL. He has alleged that his former girlfriend is guilty of libel and slander, claiming that she falsely accused him of physical abuse, which led to his WWE release.

Nunez is accused of "falsely communicating" with WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, between May and July 2024, where she, via written and verbal communications, alleged to Jones' then-employer that he committed a non-sexual physical assault on multiple occasions.

Palmer, being a public figure, will have to prove malice by Nunez as he is accusing her of directly causing his WWE termination.

Nunez stands by her initial allegations and is adamant that the former WWE Superstar known as Odyssey Jones abused her. She previously accused him of battery in a May 2024 police report from Maitland, FL.

The report includes photos that show bruises on her legs and shoulder, which Nunez claims were caused by Jones. He denied the allegations in the same report.

Odyssey Jones seeking damages from the lawsuit

Meileth Nunez responded to the defamation lawsuit filed by former WWE Superstar Odyssey Jones on February 24 and denied making any false statements. POST Wrestling reports that she also plans to file a counter-claim for harassment and plans to file for an Order of Protection.

Nunez provided POST Wrestling with a letter she sent to Jones' attorney, which included a claim that "investigative findings from TKO concluded there was probable cause for [Palmer's] termination based on his conduct." She is also accusing Odyssey of misleading his previous attorney by falsely claiming he filed a police report for harassment.

Odyssey Jones is seeking damages of more than $50,000. WWE and TKO have never commented on the story and have not responded to POST Wrestling when asked to comment. Jones and his attorneys also did not respond to requests for comment.

Nunez said the timing of Jones' defamation suit indicates he has a "clear retaliatory motive," pointing to how he never pursued legal action against her until WWE let him go. She labeled the suit as Odyssey Jones' latest attempt at "distorting the truth in order to control the narrative and avoid accountability."

