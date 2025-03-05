30-year-old star open to WWE return after being fired - 'I'll take the chance"

A former WWE RAW star has made it known that he doesn't hold any grudges and is more than willing to return to the Stamford-based promotion down the line. Odyssey Jones has stated that he doesn't blame the company for letting him go and that he doesn't have any "hate" for anyone for the situation leading to his firing.

Jones was a part of the company from 2019 to 2024. After spending a few years at the Performance Center and later in NXT, the 30-year-old star was called up to the main roster on RAW in 2023. However, no plans were chalked up for him by the Triple H-led creative team. He was retained by the flagship show during the 2024 WWE Draft.

Odyssey Jones eventually found momentum when Triple H and Co. paired him with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in August 2024. Unfortunately, plans were quickly canceled when domestic abuse allegations were leveled against him in September. Jones was quietly pulled from TV and subsequently released from the company.

In a recent appearance on the Burn After Rolling podcast, the former RAW star stated that if an opportunity came his way, he would return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Jones explained that it made no sense to hold any grudges and that he was willing to bet on himself.

“If the opportunity ever comes up to go back, I mean, how many people are really going to deny WWE? I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Oh, I’ll never go back; they scr**ed me over!’ No. I’m going to go out there, and I’m going to bet on myself. Who else am I going to bet on? I’ve been betting on myself, and I’ll keep doing it. I’ll take the chance and keep moving forward," Odyssey Jones said. [H/T: eWrestlingNews]

Vince Russo on WWE's handling of Odyssey Jones' situation

In the aftermath of Odyssey Jones' WWE release, Vince Russo addressed the situation during an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo. The former WCW World Champion said that the Stamford-based promotion should have instead handed a suspension to Jones while investigating the allegations made against him.

"The dude's a public figure, so now it's gonna be out there publicly and you're gonna get the exact feedback that you're saying [negative reactions] rather than [a WWE statement saying], 'There have been allegations against Odyssey Jones.' I don't know if you wanna use the word suspend him, but literally put him on the shelf until we can investigate these allegations," he said.

Odyssey Jones resumed his wrestling career last month and has since competed in a couple of matches.

