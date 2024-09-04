Why was Odyssey Jones reportedly fired by WWE? What we know so far

Odyssey Jones was noticeably absent from the latest episode of WWE RAW. Just hours before the show, several fans also observed that the 30-year-old star's profile page had been removed from the company's roster page on their website.

Speculation arose about the reasons behind his absence. According to Fightful, Jones was removed from WWE television after domestic violence allegations surfaced against the star. The report further noted that no arrest had been made, and no charges had been pressed as of yet.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Live podcast, Bryan Alvarez seemed to confirm the rumors swirling online about the situation by stating that Odyssey Jones had indeed been fired by the Stamford-based company, although no official press release has been issued at the time of writing.

Change in WWE's creative plans after Odyssey Jones' firing

Odyssey Jones was called up to the main roster in 2023 when he was drafted to Monday Night RAW. However, he wasn't booked on the red brand for over a year until recently, making his RAW debut on the August 5 episode.

Jones was involved in a storyline with New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, assisting them in their battles against The Final Testament. At the same time, there were hints that Woods might be leaving the group. However, after the domestic violence allegations against Jones came to light, it appears that WWE has dropped any creative plans for him.

This was noticeable during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. During the show, Kingston was seen in a conversation with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. He was demanding a title shot for him and Woods at the World Tag Team Championships, currently held by Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh.

Meanwhile, Karrion Kross of The Final Testament was also featured in a different storyline. He interrupted The Miz's interview in a RAW exclusive segment, hinting at a potential new alliance down the line.

