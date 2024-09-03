After leaving Xavier Woods behind, Karrion Kross engages in psychological warfare with 43-year-old WWE veteran on RAW

WWE star Karrion Kross has set his sights on a new target on Monday Night RAW. After leaving Xavier Woods in the rearview mirror, The Final Testament leader is now focused on manipulating The Miz.

Over the past few months, The Doom Walker tried to persuade Woods to break away from Kofi Kingston's shadow and form an alliance with him. However, these attempts were abruptly halted when Odyssey Jones and The New Day decisively defeated The Final Testament two weeks ago on the red brand.

Since Bronson Reed's brutal attack on R-Truth on the August 12th installment of RAW, The Miz has been left to fend for himself on the flagship show. Truth's absence has significantly impacted The A-Lister's momentum, and he has faced challenges in maintaining his footing without his tag team partner.

In an exclusive interview on last night's RAW, the 43-year-old received a heartfelt letter and a Colorado Rockies championship belt from R-Truth, who was trying to cheer him up. However, The Miz was interrupted by The Final Testament leader, who warned former WWE Champion that Bronson Reed would be a significant challenge.

Karrion Kross suggested that The A-Lister might need extra support in the absence of R-Truth.

"Miz, I heard what you had to say about Bronson Reed. Him and I have history, and he’s gonna be a very big problem for you. Now, I'd hate to see a superstar of your caliber, a Grand Slam Champion, have to deal with this situation all on your own. Truth is, you need someone you can count on, and your [R-]Truth is currently out. Nice title [Colorado Rockies] belt. Hey, remember when that used to be the WWE Championship?" he said. [From 00:59 to 01:32]

WWE veteran believes Karrion Kross must confront Triple H for dismal booking

Pro wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently urged The Doom Walker to confront Triple H regarding his lackluster booking. The former WWE writer claimed that there should be a change in strategy since Karrion Kross has been on the losing end of too many matches on RAW recently.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested the leader of The Final Testament demand a more significant role from The Game or request a release from WWE due to perceived subpar creative direction.

"Opening up his mouth. He's got to. He's gotta say, 'Listen, man, either use me or release me.' I mean, seriously! We talked before about who was protecting that brand; who do we talk about? You got to protect your brand because they're beating the dude to death now. He means zero. I don't wanna say it's not doing him any good. I'm sure he's getting a hefty paycheck. But he can get a hefty paycheck elsewhere," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Karrion Kross in the coming weeks.

