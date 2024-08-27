"Either use me or release me" - Former champ must confront Triple H for dismal booking, feels ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Karrion Kross needs to speak with Triple H about his booking. The star has consistently lost matches on RAW over the last couple of weeks.

Kross turned his attention to the Intercontinental Championship this week as he competed in a No. 1 Contender Tournament. However, Kross lost to Main Event Jey Uso as he took the Spear-Splash combination for the pin in the triple threat match that also involved Kofi Kingston.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo urged the star to air his grievances. He felt Kross should give Triple H an ultimatum to either put him in a prominent position or let him go. The former writer felt that The Harbinger of Doom could fetch a commanding salary in other promotions as well.

"Opening up his mouth. He's got to. He's gotta say, 'Listen man, either use me or release me.' I mean seriously. We talked before about who was protecting that brand, who do we talk about. You got to protect your brand because they're beating the dude to death now. He means zero. I don't wanna say it's not doing him any good. I'm sure he's getting a hefty paycheck. But he can get a hefty paycheck elsewhere." [49:36 onwards]

Triple H was booking NXT when Kross was the champion in the promotion and had a dominating run.

It will be interesting to see if the star can turn around his luck on the red brand.

