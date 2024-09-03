Reason why WWE removed Odyssey Jones revealed; disturbing allegations - Report

Odyssey Jones has been the talk of the town ever since he was shockingly removed from the WWE roster. A new report has shed light on why the star was abruptly taken off TV programming.

The 30-year-old joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2019. Jones was drafted to Monday Night RAW in 2023 but did not make any appearance on the brand for over a year. He was retained by the flagship show during the 2024 Draft. The talented star made his main roster debut on the August 5, 2024, episode of the red brand, aiding Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods against The Final Testament.

The powerhouse looked set to become a prominent part of WWE TV, but he was abruptly removed from the company's official roster hours before last night's RAW. While his future remains uncertain, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has revealed the potential reason behind his removal, stating that Odyssey Jones was facing allegations of domestic violence. The journalist also added that he has not heard of an arrest or charges being pressed concerning the situation.

Trending

''Odyssey Jones was removed from WWE TV when domestic violence allegations came to light, Fightful has learned. We've not heard of an arrest or charges being pressed in relation to the situation. We've reached out to WWE for comment as well as clarification on his status. Talent had not been informed of the situation,'' he wrote on X [Twitter].

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Odyssey Jones is reportedly ''done'' with WWE

Odyssey Jones recently made his in-ring debut on the main roster. While fans were eager to see the powerhouse take the red brand by storm, a sudden removal from the WWE roster has cast a shadow over his future with the company.

Dave Meltzer addressed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that Jones was likely ''done'' with the company.

"I’m relatively certain he’s [Odyssey Jones] done, but it has not been confirmed anywhere. I’ve heard a bunch of stories, but nothing that I would say is confirmed. But it looks like he’s no longer with the company. His angle is done; no mention on the show; no clips of like if he was injured or something; no acknowledgement of him at all. Kofi Kingston was on, and there was no acknowledgement of what they’ve been doing. So, I mean, he’s off. He’s gone. As far as the reasons why, I think that will probably come out," he said.

Expand Tweet

Jones had no prior pro wrestling experience under his belt before joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2019. He competed in 73 matches for the company. It will be interesting to see if the company or Odyssey responds to the ongoing situation in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback