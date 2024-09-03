RAW Superstar no longer with WWE; "is gone" after 5 years - Reports

A RAW star is no longer with WWE after five years. A recent report revealed his status within the company.

Odyssey Jones was signed to WWE in 2019 after trying out in 2018. He's been a part of the company for the last five years. He debuted in November 2019 and wrestled a few matches but went on a hiatus during the pandemic. He returned in 2021. In 2023, he was drafted to RAW. He didn't appear on the show even once throughout the year. The following year, he was redrafted to the red brand. This time, he debuted in August, teaming with the New Day and working as its ally.

However, he was removed from the roster page on September 2. Now, a further report has elaborated on his time in the company. Dr. Chris Featherstone confirmed through his sources within the company that Jones was "gone."

No details were given as to why he was gone, but his time with the company has come to an end after five years.

"Was just given word from a source within WWE that Odyssey Jones 'is gone.' No details as to the cause, but he is indeed gone."

Fans will have to wait for further reports to find out if a reason for the departure emerges, especially after the star was so heavily featured in recent weeks.

