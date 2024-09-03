405 lbs superstar is "gone" from WWE - Reports

A shocking departure seems to have taken place in WWE recently. According to a recent report, Odyssey Jones is most likely done with the company and is no longer a part of it. The 405-pound superstar joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2019 with no prior pro wrestling experience under his belt.

Jones was a part of NXT for a few years before getting drafted to Monday Night RAW in 2023. Despite not appearing on the flagship show, the 30-year-old was retained by the red brand in the 2024 Draft. He made his main roster debut last month, assisting Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in their battle against The Final Testament. The star received a loud pop from fans on his main roster debut.

While the powerhouse looked set to be involved in a program with The New Day, he was shockingly removed from the WWE roster page a few hours before last night's RAW. Providing an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Odyssey Jones was most likely ''done'' with the company.

"I’m relatively certain he’s [Odyssey Jones] done, but it has not been confirmed anywhere. I’ve heard a bunch of stories, but nothing that I would say is confirmed. But it looks like he’s no longer with the company. His angle is done; no mention on the show; no clips of like if he was injured or something; no acknowledgement of him at all. Kofi Kingston was on, and there was no acknowledgement of what they’ve been doing. So, I mean, he’s off. He’s gone. As far as the reasons why, I think that will probably come out," he said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

Current WWE star seemingly commented on Odyssey Jones' potential release from the company

Odyssey Jones was inserted into The New Day's feud with The Final Testament upon his main roster debut. The powerhouse helped Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston even the odds against Karrion Kross and the AOP.

However, Woods seemed to be wary of Jones potentially joining The New Day. The erstwhile King Woods also commented on Jones' removal from the WWE roster page, noting that it had nothing to do with him.

There has still been no official confirmation about Odyssey Jones' status with the company. However, he was not mentioned on RAW despite being a part of an active storyline, which casts a shadow over his future.

