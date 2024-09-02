WWE RAW star makes it clear he had nothing to do with recent roster change

A popular WWE RAW star made it clear on social media today that he had nothing to do with a recent major roster change. A WWE Superstar was removed from the promotion's roster on the company's official website earlier today.

Odyssey Jones aligned with The New Day last month in their rivalry against The Final Testament. He teamed with the popular faction to defeat Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain in a 6-man tag team match on the August 19 episode of WWE RAW. After the news broke that Jones was removed from the roster, The New Day's Xavier Woods took to social media to share a message.

"Ain't got nothing to do with me!," he wrote.

Woods followed it up with another message and said he was at Dragon Con over the weekend and this shouldn't be pinned on him.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also noted earlier today that Odyssey Jones is not currently backstage for tonight's edition of RAW in Colorado.

Bill Apter shares damning verdict about The New Day's future in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter does not believe the future is bright for The New Day in the promotion.

Big E is also a member of the popular faction, but the former WWE Champion has not competed since suffering a broken neck in March 2022. Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast, Apter suggested that it might be time for the group to be repackaged. He noted that he was a fan of The New Day, but the group's popularity had begun to wane on the red brand.

"New Day rocks but it's just, it's just not sticking anymore. They need to do something new with them, with different opponents and I don't know, it's kinda like they need to be repackaged," he said.

Karrion Kross spent the past few months on RAW trying to convince Xavier Woods to leave The New Day but was unsuccessful in doing so. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Odyssey Jones, and if The New Day will eventually separate on RAW.

