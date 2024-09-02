Major WWE Superstar reportedly not backstage at RAW; future in doubt

There has been a major update regarding a popular WWE Superstar reportedly being removed from the company's roster. Tonight's show will be the first episode of RAW following WWE Bash in Berlin this past Saturday night.

Odyssey Jones was selected by RAW in the 2023 draft but never made an appearance on the red brand. He was selected once again by RAW this year and showed up last month to assist The New Day in their rivalry against The Final Testament. However, the veteran was removed from WWE's roster on the company's official website today.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has provided an update ahead of tonight's edition of RAW at the Ball Arena in Colorado. Sapp noted that Odyssey Jones is not at tonight's RAW as of now following his removal from the roster and added that he will provide an update if Jones' status changes for tonight's show.

"Those we've spoken to say that Odyssey Jones is not at WWE Raw as of now. We'll update if that changes," he wrote.

Former WWE manager suggests Odyssey Jones isn't a draw

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently suggested that Odyssey Jones might be too big of a performer to draw money from wrestling fans.

Speaking on the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the legend noted that the 405-pound star might be too big to be a draw. He added that he hates seeing big guys get pushed for a bit and then disappear from television. Mantell added that if the RAW star can't cut a promo, he's just another big guy on the roster.

"He's a big guy, a really big guy. But he's almost too big, to tell you the truth, to draw any money with, and I hate to see these big guys come in, they'll push them for a while [and then stop], and I don't know what kind of personality he has. If he has a personality, maybe they'll do something with him. And I've said this forever, if they can't talk and they don't have a personality, he's just another big guy." [1:37:54 – 1:38:25]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Odyssey Jones and The New Day defeated The Final Testament in a six-man tag team match on the August 19 edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Jones after being removed from the roster on the company's website.

