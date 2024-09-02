Major WWE Superstar removed from official roster ahead of RAW; future remains unclear

WWE RAW returns to the United States tonight after a successful weekend in Berlin. However, it seems that there could be some controversy ahead of the show.

Odyssey Jones has been removed from the company's official roster on WWE.com ahead of the event, despite recently linking up with The New Day. The former NXT star has been working with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on RAW in recent weeks, and it seemed that this was a formidable union.

Odyssey Jones was on the website between Oba Femi and Omos [Image source: wwe.com]

Jones isn't the only one who was removed from the roster, as Trish Stratus has also been taken off after her latest return saw her host Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada, earlier this year.

It was thought that Stratus would eventually make her return to exact revenge on Zoey Stark, but after the two women crossed paths in Canada, it was clear that there were no further plans.

Why has Odyssey Jones been removed from the WWE roster?

Jones has been part of a main storyline on RAW over the past few weeks, and his name may have been accidentally deleted from the page while the editor was moving Trish Stratus' profile.

It makes no sense for him not to be part of the roster, but there is also the chance that something is going on behind the scenes. A situation like this has played out in the past, and later it has been revealed that the star has been released.

Expand Tweet

Jones is expected to be seen on RAW tonight if the story with The New Day continues. He was able to help the duo fend off The Final Testament last week, and it seemed as if Karrion Kross had moved on to another feud.

What is next for The New Day if Odyssey Jones is no longer on RAW? Hit the discuss button and share your predictions.

