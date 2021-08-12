3 WWE Superstars who are currently pregnant and 3 who recently gave birth

There seems to have been quite the baby boom in WWE over the past few years, with many current and former Superstars welcoming children. The Bella Twins, Miz and Maryse, Maria Kanellis and many other stars have all recently welcomed new additions to their families.

Maryse was the first woman in a number of years to announce her pregnancy whilst being an active part of the show. She has since been followed by Maria, Lacey Evans and Candice LeRae.

Whilst there are several women currently waiting to add to their family, there are also a handful who have recently announced the arrival of their child.

The following list looks at just three WWE women who are currently pregnant, as well as three who have recently given birth.

#3. Currently pregnant: Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was one of the first women to main event WrestleMania back in 2019. She lost the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in a winner-takes-all match that also included Charlotte Flair.

Following the match, the former UFC Champion announced that she was taking an "impregnation vacation" and hasn't returned to the company since. Earlier this year, despite rumors that Rousey was set to return to WWE, the former Champion announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Travis Browne.

The couple has since announced that they are expecting a girl, who is due on September 22nd.

#3. Recently gave birth: Former WWE Superstar Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes was known to the WWE Universe as Eden Stiles throughout her stint in the company, which came to an end back in 2016. Cody Rhodes' wife followed her husband out of the company and has since found a home in AEW.

Brandi and The American Nightmare announced in the fall of 2020 that they were expecting their first child and later revealed that it was a girl. The announcement came as part of a cute video package on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

The couple has since welcomed their daughter, whom the couple has called Liberty Iris Runnels. Iris was born on Friday, June 18th, just days after fellow AEW Superstars Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette's child was born.

