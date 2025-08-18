3 WWE stars who could replace Naomi as Women’s World Champion if she is forced to vacate the title

The WWE Women’s World Champion, Naomi, has been at the top of her career since Money in the Bank. She successfully cashed in her MITB contract at Evolution and also defended her title in a Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam.Naomi was scheduled to defend the gold once again, this time in a singles match on RAW against SKY last week, but the company suddenly canceled the match, stating that the champion was not medically cleared to compete. Reports then surfaced, hinting that the star might be injured, which has raised doubts about her future as a World Champion.If the injury is prolonged, Naomi might have to relinquish the title as well. WWE recently announced that the 37-year-old would address her injury and the future on the upcoming episode of RAW, which has turned all the spotlight on that side.With the updates that have surfaced over the past few days, it is now clear that Naomi will relinquish her title on the red brand. However, with a title spot vacant, WWE will soon want to fill the void. Let’s check out a few names who could replace the veteran as the new champion on RAW.#3. Rhea RipleyRhea Ripley is currently one of the top women in the entire WWE roster. The Eradicator has previously held the Women’s World Championship and has been in pursuit of the title for quite a while. However, somehow the star has managed to leave the arena disappointed every time she has challenged for the title.With the title likely being relinquished, it is quite possible that WWE will put the belt on Ripley to let her prove why she is among the top names in the entire industry. This would elevate Ripley’s position in the division and add another major title to her bag of accomplishments.#2. Stephanie VaquerFormer NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer was supposed to challenge Naomi for the Women’s World Championship at WWE’s upcoming PLE, Clash in Paris. She won a Battle Royal at Evolution to earn herself the No. 1 contender spot and was set to challenge the veteran in France.However, with Naomi likely injured, the match at Clash in Paris will be canceled or altered. With the veteran likely relinquishing her title, the Stamford-based company could choose the No. 1 contender as the new champion, elevating Vaquer’s career in the process.#1. Former WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKYThe Genius of the Sky is another name that has been in pursuit of the gold for quite some time. IYO SKY won the Women’s World Championship right before WrestleMania and proved to be incredible with the title until Naomi’s cash-in ended her reign.IYO SKY was scheduled to challenge Naomi for the title on RAW last week, but due to a last-minute update, the match was canceled. If the title is vacated, WWE might put the belt on the former champion again, replacing Naomi with SKY for now. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars next.