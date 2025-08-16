  • home icon
Everything We Know About Naomi's Situation in WWE

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 16, 2025 08:51 GMT
Naomi is the reigning Women
Naomi is the reigning Women's World Champion!

Naomi has been on a roll since she turned heel in WWE. The Glow captured the Women's World Championship last month after she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase during the title match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at the Evolution 2 PLE.

However, since last week, the clouds have suddenly darkened for Naomi as WWE pulled her off the show, revealing she is not medically clear to defend her title. The Stamford-based promotion announced that the Glow will be addressing her fans on the situation on the upcoming edition of RAW.

Before that, let's look at everything we know about Naomi's situation in WWE. Speaking of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported about the Women's World Champion being injured and stated that if what he is hearing is true, she might be out of action for a long time.

"There is definitely a rumor going around in WWE about what’s going on with Naomi, and like it’s being talked about by people there, and if it is, in fact, what’s going on, she is going to be out for a long, long time. Okay, I’ll just say that for now. My presumption is that, you know, people will find out probably fairly soon, but I think that that it would be a while. If this is the case," he said. (H/T WrestlingNews)
That said, WWE has been keeping things under wraps and protecting the details, so even reports are unsure about the actual events that have been happening. However, with the company's announcement, it appears that Naomi will reveal the truth about her sudden hiatus on the next episode of the flagship show.

Naomi opens up about the phase when she walked out of WWE

Before the heights she is on today, the Glow had faced a pretty dark time in her professional wrestling career, when she walked out of WWE during an ongoing RAW in 2022 alongside her tag partner the time, Sasha Banks, which led to her being fired from the company.

Speaking on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, the Women's World Champion revealed her instant feeling about that incident, she revealed that at one point she thought she didn't want to wrestle again.

"I think when the walkout and all of that happened, I think that was the first time, honestly, in my adult life where I had the chance to stop, rethink, redefine, and figure out what I really wanted next, how I wanted to, you know, my life, to move forward from this. And I really, like, in the beginning, struggled trying to process that. I thought I didn't want to wrestle anymore. I thought I was done," she said. [9:22 - 9:50]

It will be interesting to see what Naomi reveals about her health condition on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Nayan Kumawat

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
