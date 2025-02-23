3 WWE stars who could turn heel and sell their soul to The Rock other than Cody Rhodes

The Rock, as one of the members of the Board of Directors of the TKO group, is looking to drastically change things in WWE. The Final Boss is beginning to show his cards where he is not only influencing matches but also calling out superstars.

He did not mince his words when he called out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on SmackDown this week and told him what he wanted. Initially, it appeared that The Final Boss had put behind his issues with Rhodes and was trying to strike a friendship with him. However, The Great One threw a curve ball by asking Rhodes to be "his" champion.

Rock wants Rhodes to be his man in WWE and work as per his orders. He has given Rhodes the time till Elimination Chamber on March 1 and will seek a response from him then. And if Cody declines The Rock's offer, the WWE legend can turn to other superstars who could do the job for him.

This listicle will look at three superstars who can turn heel and sell their souls to The Rock.

#3. Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins doesn't need to turn heel, as he has almost turned into one by attacking Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. The Visionary will compete in the six-man Elimination Chamber match on March 1, in Toronto, Canada, and will eye a main event spot at WrestleMania 41.

The Rock can turn his attention to Seth Rollins since the former World Heavyweight Champion might go to any length to win the WWE Championship. By becoming The Rock's man, Rollins can achieve things that he wouldn't have been able to do so otherwise. As a result, Seth Rollins can become The Rock's man in the company.

#2. WWE legend CM Punk

CM Punk and The Rock might not be the best of friends, but they can certainly shake hands to fulfill their vested interests. Punk is also competing in the six-man Elimination Chamber on March 1, and it's seemingly his last chance to main-event a WrestleMania.

While Punk and The Rock do have a history, they can put their past behind them, and work together. CM Punk has no beef with Cody Rhodes, but he also knows that he will have to conquer Rhodes to win the championship.

Once he wins the Chamber, Punk can think of a swerve if The Rock approaches him. Since he hasn't turned heel after returning to WWE, The Straight Edge Superstar can do so now. He can march to the main event of WrestleMania 41 as The Rock's man and beat Cody to win the Undisputed WWE Champion.

#1. Randy Orton

A heel turn for Randy Orton is seemingly imminent and what could be better than The Viper aligning with The Rock and then going after Cody Rhodes? It has been rumored for long that Orton will turn heel and feud against his former protege, Cody Rhodes.

He is currently away due to a neck injury which is suffered at the hands of Kevin Owens. The Rock can reach out to Orton after Chamber, bring him back as a heel, and ask him to feud against Cody Rhodes. Even though Orton is not in the Elimination Chamber match, The Rock, using his authority, can insert him in the title match at WrestleMania 41 as his man. He can also help him win and then be his man in WWE.

At the moment, all eyes are on Cody Rhodes' response at Elimination Chamber, 2025.

