The Rock is trying to sabotage massive WWE star's WrestleMania 41 push, according to fans

Many in the WWE Universe believe that The Rock is trying to ruin a top star's push heading into WrestleMania 41. Fans think The Final Boss doesn't want to see CM Punk headline 'Mania.

The Great One is all set to return on tomorrow's WWE SmackDown. The big announcement has taken the wrestling world by storm, and fans are curious about what The Final Boss has in store for them.

Many fans are of the opinion that The Rock is trying to sabotage CM Punk's WrestleMania main event push, which is why he is suddenly returning. Check out these fan reactions on X:

Fans react to The Great One announcing his return (via X)

What did CM Punk say about The Rock's return last year?

CM Punk had a chat with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour last year and discussed several topics. He also shared his candid thoughts on The Brahma Bull's return.

Here's what he said:

"I like it because, to me, you always want to leave people asking questions," Punk said. "Our audience is much wider than the internet. I know a lot of kids are on the internet, YouTube, and Tik Tok, and all that other stuff, but the TV audience is so much broader, and it's global. So The Rock coming back is huge...gets a lot of eyeballs on different people and what that does is creates an environment where 'okay, you got to step up.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Now that The Final Boss is scheduled for a big return on SmackDown, fans are wondering if he will take on a major role at this year's WrestleMania as well.

Johnson pinned Cody Rhodes at last year's 'Mania and came very close to helping Roman Reigns defeat The American Nightmare, until The Undertaker attacked him and squashed his plans. Rhodes celebrated his big win over The OTC with Triple H and WWE's top babyfaces.

