3 WWE stars who could dethrone Kofi Kingston

The New Day helped Kofi Kingston win the WWE title

Kofi Kingston is the current WWE Champion, having held the WWE Championship for more than two months now. The high-flying veteran of the New Day (which has become one of the most dominant stables in WWE history) won the title at WrestleMania from Daniel Bryan in one of the greatest WrestleMania moments in recent memory. Kofi's eleven-year long journey to the top of the mountain has been incredible and Kofi has been riding off the momentum of his glorious victory ever since.

The current WWE Champion has had a great reign thus far. Most fans would want his fairy-tale like run as a champion to continue for an eternity, but he will eventually lose the coveted Title somewhere down the line. The million dollar question is, who will that star be?

Kofi has overcome world-class challengers, having retained the Title against Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Dolph Ziggler. Samoa Joe is the recent challenger who has stepped up to challenge the Jamaican-born WWE Champion.

As much as Kofi would love to keep hold of the WWE Title, there's a myriad of hungry and talented stars waiting in the back to have their shot at the WWE Champion.

With the Wild Card Rule in place, inter-brand matches have become more common on pay-per-views. Hence, any star from Raw or SmackDown Live could become the next WWE Champion.

This list will focus on 3 WWE stars that could become the next WWE Champion.

3. Samoa Joe

Joe will challenge for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules.

The current challenger to Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship might just be his toughest one. Samoa Joe is a vile monster that will do just about anything to get what he wants. Unfortunately for Kofi, Joe has set his sights on the WWE Championship. Joe and Kofi are set to fight for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules.

Joe has had countless opportunities at the WWE title, and we saw how low he went to win the title. His mind games with AJ Styles agitated Styles and brought out a side of him that we had never seen. Many anticipated that Joe would've been the one to dethrone Styles last year, but that didn't come to fruition.

We expect Joe to torment Kofi mentally, physically and emotionally over the next few weeks. The question is whether Kofi will be able to hold his own against Joe or if Joe win the WWE title for the first time.

