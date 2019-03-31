3 WWE Stars Who Should Get A Major Push After WrestleMania 35

As of this writing, there are a few of the biggest names in the WWE who aren't going to be in a major match at WrestleMania 35. Of course, all of the following names will probably end up being in one of the show's two battle royal matches, but as we've seen throughout the years, those matches aren't taken all that seriously by the fans in attendance and at home.

We know that the company's annual Superstar Shakeup is set to take place eight days after next Sunday's big show, so we're probably going to see some major names switch brands, which should mean that there are some big names that will be receiving a major push on their new brand.

So with that in mind, here are three WWE Superstars who should get a major push following next Sunday's WrestleMania 35, which will probably end up being the longest show of all time.

#3 Johnny Gargano

For several years now, Johnny Gargano has been killing it down in NXT, and he did look pretty good when he got an opportunity to do some matches on the main roster.

Now that his ex-tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa is out of action for the foreseeable future due to an injury, it's the perfect time to have the former DIY member get a singles push on the main roster. In fact, if WWE books him correctly, he could be a new version of what Daniel Bryan was prior to his retirement, which was the ultimate underdog babyface.

Personally, I'd have Gargano end up on the same brand as AJ Styles, and I'd put the two in a program right away, as "The Phenomenal One" and "Johnny Wrestling" would undoubtedly end up having better matches than anyone else on the WWE's main roster.

