3 WWE Stars who were legitimately injured at TLC 2019

Phillipa Marie 16 Dec 2019, 18:55 IST

There were some nasty looking injuries at TLC

Last night's TLC pay-per-view was WWE's final big event of 2019 and the company pushed the fact that it was the final pay-per-view of the decade throughout the show, so there was a feeling that stars thought they needed to go big.

Gimmick pay-per-views like TLC, Extreme Rules, Hell in a Cell and even Elimination Chamber usually have much more blood than most, since there are more weapons and more room for error throughout the show.

Last night there were several stars who were busted open from the strangest of spots, with the likes of Andrade, Big E, and Aleister Black all needing some medical attention following the show. That being said, there were also some very real injuries last night, which proves that the risks that these stars take inside that ring can sometimes backfire.

#3 Andrade

Andrade suffered a nasty cut to his face at TLC

It was a rough night for the former NXT Champion as he looked for redemption in a rematch against Humberto Carrillo since he blamed Zelina Vega for the fact that he lost their original match last week on RAW.

The match was a late addition to the show and was relegated to the kick-off part of the night, but it saw Andrade once again come up short to the Mexican sensation before he appeared to blame Zelina Vega for the loss once again and walked away without her.

The match itself saw Andrade busted open just below his eye and blood seemed to gust out whilst he attempted to finish up the contest with a fraction of his vision. ProWrestling.com reported that the injury came from the springboard crossbody in the early stages of the match and that Andrade had some issues getting back to his feet after the move but despite the bleeding, Andrade was still able to finish up the match the way it was planned.

The blood really made that Humberto and Andrade match even better. That was great. #WWETLC — lil womp rat (@TheNextBlGThing) December 15, 2019

