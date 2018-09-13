3 WWE stars who will not reach their former level of success

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.42K // 13 Sep 2018, 04:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Over the span of WWE history, we've seen the WWE company get immovably behind a wrestler, surprise him on the off chance that he isn't the material they were searching to make him the face of the company. Names like Vladimir Kozlov, Wade Barrett, Lord Tensai and The Great Khali all ended up working on the Championship line, just to topple down the card after an exceptionally small run as Champions.

What's really unpredictable is the fact that, the wrestler competing in upper-card matches today, can be toppled down at the base the next day. And WWE Universe has seen plenty of WWE superstars who go through this time and again. Well, one can only hope that WWE stops their relentless Roman Reigns push which has in a way affected the careers of these wrestlers. But it's been 4 years since Roman Reigns push and it doesn't feel like it's ending anytime soon.

Here are five WWE stars who will never be pushed back to the statures they were once at.

Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal: WWE Champion

It's a dependable fact that Mahal's was specifically integrated with WWE's rampant push to grow its business in India but the sad part is that, it didn't achieve that objective. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has noticed that Mahal's dull reign didn't move the needle in the US or in India.

Mahal has since assumed a lower priority after his turn to Raw, becoming someone who spreads peace through Yoga. This comes after Mahal was pitted against Roman Reigns only to fill the segment for The Big Dog in Lesner's absence. Mahal has since been at the lower-card for RAW. Mahal's rampant growth a year back did no good for anybody, and WWE has in a way forgotten that they had Mahal as the Champion. And someone who defeated Nakamura and Randy Orton numerous times to retain it.

1 / 3 NEXT