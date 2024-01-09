3 WWE stars who won the Royal Rumble on back-to-back occasions

The 2024 Royal Rumble begins in less than three weeks from this Saturday. The upcoming Premium Live Event will take place at Tropicana Field in Florida.

When it comes to the Men’s Rumble match, WWE has confirmed five superstars. They are Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. Interestingly, Rhodes and McIntyre have won the match-up once.

Michael Cole said on WWE RAW tonight that the American Nightmare could become the first superstar to become a back-to-back Royal Rumble winner in 26 years.

It’s worth mentioning that only three WWE stars have won the high-stakes match-up on back-to-back occasions.

#3. Hulk Hogan became the first WWE Superstar to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches

Hulk Hogan defined the 80s. Hulkmania was the epitome of a WWE Superstar during the Golden Age of Pro Wrestling. He took pro wrestling mainstream because of his charisma. Unsurprisingly, he became the first superstar to win back-to-back Rumbles.

Hogan's first Rumble win came in 1990. The Hulkster eliminated “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig that night. He would also go on to win the event next year, eliminating Earthquake for an opportunity to main-event WrestleMania.

#2. Shawn Michaels won his first Rumble match in 1995

Shawn Michaels became a main eventer in the mid-90s. The Heartbreak Kid entertained the WWE Universe with his excellent in-ring work and showmanship. Vince McMahon booked him to win the 1995 Men's Rumble match.

Michaels emerged as the last man in the ring after eliminating The British Bulldog. Fans witnessed the same outcome in 1996 when he eliminated best friend Diesel (aka Kevin Nash) to earn a shot in the main event of WrestleMania.

#1. Steve Austin is the only three-time Rumble winner in WWE history

Steve Austin shocked the pro wrestling world by winning the 1997 Royal Rumble. The Texas Rattlesnake, however, failed to earn a WrestleMania main event match.

Instead, he took on Bret Hart in one of the greatest wrestling matches ever.

Austin became the third superstar in the company's history to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches the following year. The former Ring Master last eliminated The Rock to earn his WrestleMania main event. He became the only three-time Rumble winner in company history by winning the battle royale in 2001.