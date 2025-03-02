3 WWE stars who should have won the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match instead of Bianca Belair

The EST of WWE Bianca Belair emerged as the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match winner. However, her triumph has received mixed reactions from fans online. The star is undoubtedly a heavyweight in the women's division, and her match against either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY will garner a lot of attention, but fans are once again left questioning the obvious choice for the winner.

Ad

While Bianca is undoubtedly a great choice for a strong Women's World match at the Showcase of the Immortals, there were arguably better options as well.

Here are three WWE stars who should have won the Women's Elimination Chamber match instead of Belair:

#3. The Prodigy could have stamped her authority on the main roster

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Elimination Chamber match featured several top names from the women's division, but Roxanne Perez was the only true underdog among them. Despite only recently making the move to the main roster, the 23-year-old Prodigy could have emerged as the winner in a major surprise.

If she had won, it would have set up a thrilling underdog vs. Rhea Ripley or SKY showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals. This could have been comparable to what fans saw at WrestleMania 31 when an underdog Roman Reigns clashed with Brock Lesnar for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Matches like these aid in elevating mid-card stars to main-event status.

#2. A big victory for Bayley could have been a great option

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayley is a former Royal Rumble winner and a fan favorite among the WWE Universe. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is already entangled in a significant storyline with Jade Cargill and Naomi, which makes The Role Model a more assertive choice to have won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

This direction would have allowed Triple H to book Bayley in an effective spot at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Additionally, a Rhea Ripley/IYO SKY vs. Bayley feud has the prospect to capture fans' attention and generate significant interest.

Ad

#1. Alexa Bliss could have won instead of Bianca Belair at WWE Elimination Chamber

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexa Bliss has been receiving great crowd reactions since her return at the Royal Rumble PLE. The Goddess even eliminated Roxanne Perez from the Chamber Match, but was ultimately eliminated by Liv Morgan.

However, Bliss would have been a far better choice than The EST of WWE to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Over the past few weeks, there have been significant hints of Alexa Bliss aligning with The Wyatt Sicks and potentially becoming part of the faction. If she had won the Chamber Match, Triple H could have incorporated the horror faction angle into her feud with the Women's World Champion.

This would have made the Women's World Title Match even more intriguing at The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback