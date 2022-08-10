3 WWE storylines for Triple H after his in-ring retirement

The wrestling world was left saddened when Triple H announced his retirement from professional wrestling a couple of months ago, prior to WrestleMania. His heart problems meant he could no longer compete in the ring, leading to him announcing the news and stepping away from it.

What made HHH's retirement a bitter pill to swallow was the fact that he had a lot more left in the tank. Nonetheless, he continued to operate backstage as part of his duties and was recently promoted to the post of Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement.

The Game will now lead the creative team, and he is doing a great job at it so far. With multiple superstars already returning, fans would love to see Hunter appear on the product in some capacity. As such, we look at three WWE storylines Triple H could insert himself into.

#3. On our list of WWE storylines for Triple H after his in-ring retirement: Take over NXT once again

NXT was Triple H's baby for a long time before he was relieved of his duties a couple of years ago. He was hugely responsible for making the show what it is today, overseeing everything that happened with it every week.

Even though HHH is now in charge of creative for the entire WWE product, he will no doubt still have a soft spot for the yellow brand. With the show currently without authority figures and the likes of Toxic Attraction and the D'Angelo family wreaking havoc, the Cerebral Assassin could step in to instill some order. Hunter becoming the General Manager or Commissioner of NXT 2.0 would see a massive power shift on the show, one that fans would welcome.

#2. Power struggle with Adam Pearce regarding running the shows

Adam Pearce is one of the top authority figures on WWE TV these days. He has not been an ideal boss, having clashed with superstars like Sonya Deville on multiple occasions. WWE could have him go up against someone way above his pay grade, and that could be the new Head of Creative, Triple H.

HHH is no stranger to power struggles, having been involved in many of them throughout his career. Him trying to displace Pearce from his post would be a clash fans would be invested in. It doesn't matter if The Game is a face or a heel in this scenario.

Pearce and HHH battling for power would be a great long-term storyline WWE could employ for months. It could even result in a match wherein the two choose a superstar each, to represent themselves in a winner-take-all scenario.

#1. Deal with a rogue superstar

Speaking of representative matches, Triple H being the new boss must have ruffled a few feathers on the WWE roster. Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of SmackDown upon hearing about the change of personnel at the top, but eventually returned to honor his obligations.

WWE can incorporate these types of situations into their storylines and have one or more superstars undermine their top management. This could draw out HHH, who could clash with the superstars involved.

Promo battles between both parties could also be a great idea, as would confrontations and maybe even physicality. There could even be a match or two between the rogue superstar and The King of Kings' chosen champion.

