3 WWE SummerSlam rumors you need to know

WWE SummerSlam is just a few days away, and the excitement among fans is sky-high. Some huge matches have been confirmed for the show, with some of the biggest names in the industry set to appear on the historic edition of the premium live event. With the event being held over two nights for the first time in history, it’s clear that there will be extra action and surprises at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

One of the biggest highlights ahead of the show is Jelly Roll's in-ring debut, as he is set to team up with Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Furthermore, the recent return of Roman Reigns on WWE RAW has generated a lot of buzz, with the OTC1 seemingly set to make his in-ring return at SummerSlam for the first time since losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

However, a week before the show, rumors about SummerSlam have been circulating on the internet, which has left the world talking. Let’s check out some of them that you must know.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

#3. SummerSlam was initially set to have a host

Ad

When the premium live event was announced to be a two-night event, rumors that Cardi B would be announced as the host for the 38th edition of SummerSlam circulated on the internet. However, with the event drawing closer, WWE has not yet made an official announcement about the host.

The celebrity herself announced she would be hosting SummerSlam, but the Stamford-based company has not addressed it lately. However, Fightful Select has reported that the star is scheduled to appear at SummerSlam. Still, her supposed role as host is in question.

Ad

#2. WWE canceled the massive SummerSlam match

While some major SummerSlam matches have been confirmed, some are yet to be made official. However, a match was initially scheduled for the event, which appears to have been canceled.

Travis Scott was initially rumored to make his in-ring debut at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but he didn’t appear throughout the buildup to the premium live event.

Ad

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that, although the entire story was still unknown, it was confirmed that WWE had canceled plans for Scott’s in-ring debut.

"I’m not gonna sit here and tell you I know the whole story because I would be lying, but something happened with Travis Scott. Travis Scott was supposed to be in a match at SummerSlam." [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Ad

#1. Seth Rollins was set to face Roman Reigns

Ad

Fans have been waiting for a singles showdown between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for months, and SummerSlam was reportedly set to feature that big match. However, after Rollins’ injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, the match was reportedly canceled.

While Roman Reigns attacked Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed upon his return this week on RAW, his match with Seth Rollins is potentially canceled for now. Only time will tell what more WWE has planned for the historic edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE