3 WWE Superstars who were adopted and 2 who adopted children

In recent years, several current and former WWE Superstars have announced that they are expecting children and have then left or taken time away from the company to start families of their own

Many others have gone on to adopt children, whilst several other superstars were adopted themselves. In the past, many of the superstars have spoken publicly about their adoptions as well as the reasons behind going on to adopt children of their own.

The following article looks at just three WWE Superstars who have revealed that they were adopted, as well as two stars who have gone on to adopt children of their own.

#5. Adopted: Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle

Wholesome Postl content incoming:



I got a Mom today!



On Mother’s Day I asked my step-mom to legally adopt me and today we went to the courthouse to make it official! She raised (put up with) me for the last 25 years so I wanted to make it a real thing.



Today is a good day. pic.twitter.com/k7ITU5YKCV — Dylan Postl (@DylanPostl) June 10, 2021

Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle was famously part of a WWE storyline where he was revealed to be the son of Vince McMahon, born out of wedlock. In real life, Dylan Postl, who portrayed Hornswoggle in WWE from 2006, was adopted at the age of 35.

Hornswoggle announced the happy news on his Twitter account last month where he revealed that he was taken in when he was 10-years-old and then asked to be officially adopted on Mother's Day.

September 10th 2007, RAW. It was revealed that Vince McMahon's illegitimate son was Hornswoggle. @wwehornswoggle #WWE pic.twitter.com/20n6tIpKPY — WWE Today In History 🌐 (@WWE__History) September 10, 2015

Postl was part of several intriguing storylines throughout his career by the side of Finlay, before winning the Cruiserweight Championship. Hornswoggle was the final star to win the belt before it was retired, he was then unveiled as Vince McMahon's son, before later being revealed as the star behind the Anonymous RAW General Manager.

Hornswoggle was released from WWE back in 2016, after failing to appear for the company after his Wellness Policy suspension the year before.

The star has since gone on to work for several other companies whilst making sporadic appearances for WWE. His most recent appearance came at the 2019 Royal Rumble where he crawled out from under the ring and chased Zelina Vega.

