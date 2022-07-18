3 WWE Superstars who have defeated both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

If one were to make a tier list of the top superstars in WWE today, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar would be at the peak. They are the benchmarks in the men's division and have retained their places as the ones to beat for many years now.

The Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar rivalry has defined the product over the last seven years. The two will write the latest chapter of their saga in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. This is about as big a match as WWE can book now, with the two best in the business duking it out for gold and bragging rights.

The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate rarely lose in WWE. It's one thing to defeat either of them, but beating them both is an epic feat. Only a few superstars can say that they have, which is something they should put on their resumes.

On that note, we look at three WWE Superstars who have defeated both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

#3. On our list of WWE Superstars who have beaten both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is someone who has legitimate fighting credentials to go alongside his in-ring work. He is someone who could believably take the fight to superstars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. In his case, he has gone all the way and registered victories against both of them.

Lashley pinned Reigns clean at Extreme Rules 2018 in one of his biggest wins on the main roster. He followed it up with another monumental win at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where he beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, albeit with help from The Head of the Table.

The All Mighty's record against the two SummerSlam 2022 opponents means that WWE has the luxury of booking him into feuds with either man as and when required. He has always been a credible threat to the duo and could believably add to his wins over them.

#2. Triple H

Triple H had a career that glittered with achievements and championships. One of the greatest things he has done is being part of an elite club that has defeated both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Indeed, The Game holds monumental wins over both superstars and did so in style.

HHH beat Reigns by eliminating him from the 2016 Royal Rumble match. This is being counted as an entry in his favor as the match was contested for the latter's WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The elimination did not involve any cheating or underhanded tactics, as The Cerebral Assassin stunned The Guy and reminded him of his legendary status.

Three years before that victory, Hunter registered a massive win against Lesnar at WrestleMania 29. With his career on the line, the 14-time world champion brought his A-Game to the ring that night. It was enough to conquer The Conqueror, allowing him to continue wrestling.

#1. Seth Rollins

The man who defined the conclusion to the first-ever Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match, Seth Rollins, is someone who has constantly been a thorn in the side of both superstars. Having hijacked their WrestleMania 31 main event, he has since beat them multiple times.

Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in the aforementioned contest, pinned Reigns, and won Lesnar's world championship. He had beaten The Big Dog multiple times since then, with the most recent victory coming when he defeated him via disqualification at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Indeed, The Architect has always been someone who has had his former Shield brother's number.

Rollins has also been The Beastslayer on a couple of occasions. He holds two singles victories over him - one at WrestleMania 35 and the other at SummerSlam 2019. He took the Universal Championship away from The Beast on both occasions and notched up another feather in his cap.

Mark Henry elaborates on the story of him lifting Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far