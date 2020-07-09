3 WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar squashed and 4 he faced for 25+ minutes

Not everybody can have a 25-minute classic with Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar has had more lengthy matches than squash matches in WWE.

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Brock Lesnar had very different matches against CM Punk and Ricochet

Whether you like or loathe Brock Lesnar’s WWE matches, “The Beast” will go down in history as one of the most successful Superstars of his generation.

During his first run with WWE between 2002 and 2004, Brock Lesnar – or “The Next Big Thing”, as he was known at the time – often competed in pay-per-view main events that lasted longer than 15 minutes.

When he returned in 2012, the former UFC star’s first five matches back with WWE lasted at least 17 minutes, including his comeback match against John Cena at the 2012 Extreme Rules PPV.

However, in recent years, Brock Lesnar has developed a reputation for himself as somebody who has “squashed” (defeated in quick fashion) other WWE Superstars, damaging their credibility in the process.

In this article, let’s take a look at both of Brock Lesnar’s WWE runs to count down three Superstars that he squashed, as well as four who competed against him in matches that lasted at least 25 minutes.

#7 Brock Lesnar faced CM Punk for 25+ minutes

SummerSlam 2013 ended with Randy Orton’s dramatic Money in the Bank cash-in after Daniel Bryan defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship, but the event is also fondly remembered for the match between Brock Lesnar and CM Punk.

Advertisement

The No Disqualification encounter, which was billed as “The Best versus The Beast”, saw Brock Lesnar pick up the victory in 25 minutes and 19 seconds after he hit an F-5 on his opponent onto a steel chair.

This match turned out to be even longer than the Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H match at WrestleMania 29 (23 minutes and 58 seconds).

#6 Brock Lesnar squashed Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston has the unfortunate privilege of being the only person in this list who was squashed by Brock Lesnar on two occasions.

Brock Lesnar’s most memorable match with The New Day member came on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX in October 2019. Kingston, the WWE Champion at the time, had conquered the likes of Randy Orton, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens during his six-month title reign, but he was quickly squashed by “The Beast” in a match that lasted just seven seconds.

Four years earlier, WWE held a live special in Tokyo, Japan – Beast In The East – which saw Brock Lesnar pin Kingston in 2 minutes and 58 seconds. Although this match lasted a lot longer than the WWE Championship encounter, it was still one of the biggest squashes of 2015.

1 / 6 NEXT