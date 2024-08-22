3 WWE Superstars who can eventually replace Roman Reigns as the face of WWE

After a four-month hiatus, Roman Reigns returned to WWE and went after Solo Sikoa. After 1,316 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the Original Tribal Chief has started a new storyline as he prepares for a Bloodline civil war.

Even though Roman Reigns is considered the face of WWE, his occasional long hiatus could mean that the Stamford-based company will need a new face in the future.

With that in mind, we take a look at three superstars who could take over and replace Reigns as the new face of WWE.

#3. Gunther

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has done a great job as a heel. He is preparing for his first title defense as he takes on Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin.

The Ring General has already shown excellent skills in the ring. His almost two-year title reign as the Intercontinental Champion (666 days) solidified him as one of the top stars in the business.

Even if he eventually loses the World Heavyweight Championship, we should expect him to stay in the title picture for a long time. Thus, making him the face of the company would make sense for WWE.

#2. Bron Breakker

He has taken WWE by storm since he moved to the main roster in late April after the Draft. He has dominated his opponents and has already received a push from WWE, becoming the new Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam 2024.

Given how quickly he won a major title on the main roster, we could assume that WWE has big plans for him. He will soon be in a position to compete in the World Heavyweight or the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Bron Breakker has what it takes to become the new face of WWE and replace Roman Reigns. The most important thing is for him to stay healthy and further elevate his skills.

#1. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes eventually finished his story at WrestleMania 40, defeating Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. In April, Triple H called him the new face of WWE, someone who would lead the company into a new era.

Thus, we should consider him the top star in WWE at the moment. Now that the Original Tribal Chief is back, we could see a rematch between the two, which will shed more light on whether the American Nightmare will replace Roman Reigns as the top guy in the business.

It is unknown when this match will take place, but WrestleMania 41 or SummerSlam 2025 seems ideal.

For the time being, both superstars are focusing on their respective storylines. Cody will put his title on the line against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin, while Roman Reigns is expected to take a few weeks off before returning to continue his storyline with Solo Sikoa and Co.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback