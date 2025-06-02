3 WWE Superstars who can replace R-Truth as Jimmy Uso's new tag team partner

WWE officially announced the termination of R-Truth’s contract as the reason for his exit. This shocking decision came after an incredible 17 years of wrestling for the company. The professional wrestler posted a statement on his social accounts thanking WWE and his fans.

On last week's SmackDown, R-Truth faced J.C. Mateo. Jimmy Uso intervened when Mateo and Solo Sikoa attacked R-Truth following the match. This had fans picturing a storyline for the two as a tag team in the future.

Unfortunately, these dreams were dashed when Truth announced his departure. Now, we can look at three WWE Superstars who can replace R-Truth as Jimmy Uso's new tag team partner.

#3. Damian Priest

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest teased a future pairing with Jimmy Uso by posting a picture of them together earlier this year. While Jimmy replied using his popular expression, “No Yeet,” Priest urged him with “Don't fight it.” This playful banter hints at a possible collaboration between the two on SmackDown.

Following the latest episode of SmackDown, Damian Priest addressed the WWE Universe and expressed his desire to challenge Jacob Fatu for the US Championship. He could make a perfect tag team with Jimmy Uso and bring down the New Bloodline.

#2. Sami Zayn

While with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn might have developed a close relationship with Jimmy Uso. The two often did backstage segments together as their chemistry was also clearly very high. These pairings might have implied a deeper relationship beyond their scripted interactions. Zayn's appreciation for Jimmy's wrestling prowess and their mutual experiences within the business might lead him to reunite with Jimmy Uso upon his return from a neck injury.

#1. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Jimmy Uso have a complex history, both as allies and enemies. With so much in common and the mutual respect they share, they could be a major force in WWE's tag team division.

Their past exchanges, such as when Owens came to the aid of The Usos during an attack some years back on SmackDown, have laid a solid foundation of respect and understanding. Owens' flexibility and knowledge might be a very good fit for Jimmy in the tag team scene.

R-Truth's departure has been a great disappointment for many fans, but Jimmy Uso's future could be bright even with the veteran gone. Only time will tell what WWE has up its sleeve for the former Bloodline member.

