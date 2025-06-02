R-Truth to announce retirement from pro wrestling on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Former United States Champion R-Truth shocked the professional wrestling world when he announced that his WWE contract was not being renewed. Therefore, he will leave the company, marking the end of his 17-year stint. Interestingly, things might become even more emotional if Truth announces his retirement on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

The WWE Universe wants the company to book a proper farewell segment for the veteran. With the reaction R-Truth's exit has been getting, such an angle is almost inevitable. In a shocking turn of events, the former United States Champion might appear on RAW and break character to talk about his entire journey with the company.

Truth could even announce his retirement from professional wrestling during the emotional segment. At 53, the veteran has done almost everything in this industry. If he hangs up his wrestling boots, the announcement could make headlines worldwide.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

The veteran could later come out of retirement outside the company, like many others in the past, including Ric Flair and Sting. That said, the proposed angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE Superstar shares heartwarming R-Truth story

Truth’s announcement took the internet by storm, and fans and fellow professional wrestlers reacted to his shocking departure. Meanwhile, former WWE and TNA star Gail Kim shared a heartwarming story about the 53-year-old superstar.

Ad

In an X post, Kim revealed that R-Truth once told her that he loved her walk, and she laughed as everyone else used to make fun of it. He said the veteran's words made her feel better.

"Fun fact about @RonKillings …. He once told me he loved the way I walked 😂😂 ! I laugh bc everyone else made fun of my bow legged walk and he made me feel good about it. He may not remember but I do. That’s the kind of dude he is!! 💕🔥," Kim tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Triple H arranges a farewell segment for the 53-year-old superstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More