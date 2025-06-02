R-Truth to announce retirement from pro wrestling on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Former United States Champion R-Truth shocked the professional wrestling world when he announced that his WWE contract was not being renewed. Therefore, he will leave the company, marking the end of his 17-year stint. Interestingly, things might become even more emotional if Truth announces his retirement on Monday Night RAW.
The WWE Universe wants the company to book a proper farewell segment for the veteran. With the reaction R-Truth's exit has been getting, such an angle is almost inevitable. In a shocking turn of events, the former United States Champion might appear on RAW and break character to talk about his entire journey with the company.
Truth could even announce his retirement from professional wrestling during the emotional segment. At 53, the veteran has done almost everything in this industry. If he hangs up his wrestling boots, the announcement could make headlines worldwide.
The veteran could later come out of retirement outside the company, like many others in the past, including Ric Flair and Sting. That said, the proposed angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.
Former WWE Superstar shares heartwarming R-Truth story
Truth’s announcement took the internet by storm, and fans and fellow professional wrestlers reacted to his shocking departure. Meanwhile, former WWE and TNA star Gail Kim shared a heartwarming story about the 53-year-old superstar.
In an X post, Kim revealed that R-Truth once told her that he loved her walk, and she laughed as everyone else used to make fun of it. He said the veteran's words made her feel better.
"Fun fact about @RonKillings …. He once told me he loved the way I walked 😂😂 ! I laugh bc everyone else made fun of my bow legged walk and he made me feel good about it. He may not remember but I do. That’s the kind of dude he is!! 💕🔥," Kim tweeted.
It will be interesting to see whether Triple H arranges a farewell segment for the 53-year-old superstar.