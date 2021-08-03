3 WWE Superstars who competed in the Olympic Games and 2 who won medals

WWE Superstars are some of the most capable athletes from around the world who compete to entertain fans. Thus, it's not a surprise to learn that some WWE Superstars once competed in the Olympic Games.

The Olympic Games are the most prestigious sporting events that take place every four years, with the Winter and Summer Olympics alternating every two years within that time period.

There have been quite a few superstars and wrestlers who have shown themselves capable of competing in the ultimate global sporting event. While not all of them have been successful in winning a medal, a few superstars did manage even that distinction.

In this article, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who had the distinction of competing in the biggest global sporting events.

#5 WWE Superstar who did not win a medal in the Olympics: Mark Henry

Before becoming a professional wrestler in 1996,Mark Henry competed in super heavyweight weightlifting in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona,Spain and in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta,GA:at the age of 24,Henry had earned the title of "The World's Strongest Man" pic.twitter.com/9OEUfUFvM3 — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) October 27, 2019

Mark Henry may have won the distinction of being the "world's strongest man". Unfortunately for the star, when he competed in the Olympics, he was not able to add to his resume.

The superstar did everything that was needed to win the distinction of being the strongest man in the world, winning a competition. Thus, heading into the Olympic Games in 1996, there was a lot of hope riding on him. This was before he ever entered a WWE ring.

He took part in weightlifting competitions, but heading into the Olympics, he had suffered a back injury. As a result, he was not able to do as well as he could have due to his experience. He finished 14th, where he could usually have done much better.

His performance was disappointing, but it was not something that held him back. After the Olympics, his star quality was recognized by Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman offered Henry a high paying 10-year contract with the company, signing the superstar.

WWE Announced Mark Henry Will Be The WWE Ambassador For the Summer Olympics In Rio #Rio2016 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/337rFYrWnA — Slice Wrestling (@EntSlice) August 2, 2016

Unfortunately, his run would not go as well as it could have, but he was still impressive, finally getting the recognition he deserved in the latter years of his career.

