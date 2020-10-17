The road to becoming the biggest pro-wrestling promoter in history wasn't an easy one for WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. He had to go through a lot to achieve his goal over the past few decades.

Along the way, Vince McMahon developed a bunch of lifelong friendships and there were also many people who became his arch-rivals too. That comes with the territory, especially if you are responsible for a company the size of WWE.

Vince McMahon's WWE is currently one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world, boasting well over a billion followers on social media. Vince has worked incredibly hard to provide a means of entertainment to pro-wrestling fans. He has garnered some major compliments over the years, as well as his fair share of criticism.

In this list, we will take a look at 3 WWE Superstars who criticized Vince McMahon, and 2 who praised him.

#5 Brock Lesnar slams Vince McMahon in his book, Death Clutch

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar left WWE in March 2004, immediately after WrestleMania 20, where he lost to Goldberg. Soon after, Lesnar was involved in a bike accident and his NFL dreams never came to fruition.

This forced him to contact WWE again, but Vince McMahon wasn't interested in signing The Beast this time around. Lesnar went on to compete in NJPW, and didn't mince his words while bashing Vince McMahon in several chapters of his book.

Lesnar took several shots at Vince McMahon in the book, and recalled how miserable he felt during his final few months in WWE. If you have seen Lesnar's WrestleMania 20 match against Goldberg, it's clear as day how disinterested he looked in working a match. Lesnar was unhappy about how WWE had been booking him for a while at that point. Vince's refusal to re-sign him only spoiled their relations further, and it would be 8 long years before Lesnar came back to the company.