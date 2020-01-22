Triple H reveals what Vince McMahon told him before he joined WWE

WWE EVP Triple H recently sat down with Graham from Loudwire for a round of 'Wikipedia: Fact Or Fiction', and discussed a variety of topics. The Game opened up on his very first meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and revealed that the boss called him after watching his match against Alex Wright at WCW Starrcade.

Here's how he explained the entire story:

“I came up and met with Vince, first meeting with him I don’t think he knew who I was, I think somebody had just asked him to take the meeting. I left thinking, ‘Well, I guess they weren’t that interested in me.’ I wrestled Starrcade, was my first PPV ever, I wrestled Alex Wright at Starrcade. They got Vince on the phone, and then Vince said, ‘Hey, I saw you at Starrcade yesterday, I want you to come here.’ And now he was what I wanted him to be. He was like, ‘I want you to come here, I think you’re a talented kid. I’m not offering you any spot, I’m offering you a spot. I don’t guarantee money.’ I had told him when I came in, it’s not about the money for me, I want to work everyday, I want to work the best, I want to be the best. And he said, ‘I promise you this, you’ll work here every single day, you’ll work with the best guys in the business, and if you want to get great, this is where to do it.’ That was all I needed to hear.”

Although he had a rocky start, including a WrestleMania 12 squash loss at the hands of The Ultimate Warrior, Triple H soon found his footing and became one of the most recognizable Superstars in the business. D-Generation X helped him turn into a megastar, and he went on to win his first WWE title in 1999 by defeating Mankind. Today, Triple H, along with his wife Stephanie McMahon, holds a significant position in the company.