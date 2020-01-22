×
CM Punk has a question for Becky Lynch about her career

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 22, 2020
Jan 22, 2020 IST

CM Punk and Becky Lynch
CM Punk and Becky Lynch

Tonight's edition of WWE Backstage was certainly an interesting one, as RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and former WWE Champion CM Punk were both featured on the show. The duo discussed a bunch of topics, and focused on Lynch's rise to the top in WWE.

Punk asked Lynch if she would change anything from her career so far. Becky stated that she always made the best out of whatever she was given. "The Man" added that she doesn't want to sulk about anything in her career.

It's not a secret that Lynch wasn't always the megastar that she is at present. After spending a considerable amount of time in the indies, Lynch bagged a contract with WWE and spent a considerable amount of time honing her skills down in NXT. She made her way to the main roster in 2015, along with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, in a segment that is now dubbed as the beginning of the Women's Revolution.

As time passed, Banks and Charlotte began getting featured heavily, while Lynch struggled to make a mark as a top women's star. It all changed at SummerSlam 2018, where Lynch turned heel on Charlotte. The WWE Universe wasn't ready to boo her, and this reaction resulted in the birth of "The Man".

