CM Punk makes interesting comparison between Becky Lynch and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 22, 2020

Austin, Lynch, and Punk

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is a guest on tonight's edition of WWE Backstage, and is having an intriguing conversation with the panel at the moment.

At one point during the conversation, WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk brought up the moment when Lynch stood tall at the end of Monday Night RAW, soon after she received a punch from Nia Jax during the RAW invasion segment.

Punk dubbed the moment as being iconic, and drew an interesting comparison. Longtime fans might remember the legendary still of Stone Cold Steve Austin tapping out to Bret "The Hitman" Hart at WrestleMania 13, with blood dripping out of The Rattlesnake's head, who passed out from the pain but refused to quit. Punk stated that Lynch's moment is up there with Austin passing out to the Sharpshooter.

The buildup to Survivor Series 2018 saw Lynch and several other women from the SmackDown Live roster, invading Monday Night RAW and launching an attack on the women's division.

Lynch was accidentally punched by Nia Jax during the chaotic segment, which led to "The Man" being unable to compete at Survivor Series. The segment only added to Lynch's popularity, and she went on to defeat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 to win both the Women's titles.