WWE Superstar says Vince McMahon told him to respond to NJPW star's tweet

Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020

Vince McMahon

The social media war between NJPW star Tama Tonga and former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore seems to be far from over. Tonga recently posted a video challenging Amore for a fight at any place he wants. He also stated that the proceeds from the match would go to charity. WWE RAW Superstar Rusev responded to the clip, and stated that he wants a front-row seat for the match.

A fan decided to take a shot at Rusev for making the tweet, and asked whether Vince McMahon let him interact with a wrestler who's not signed with WWE. The Bulgarian Brute hit back at the fan with an amusing response, stating that Mr. McMahon told him to tweet that. Check out the tweets below:

Front row spot for me! https://t.co/ZkkSSUJQyi — Miro (@RusevBUL) January 20, 2020

Vince told me to tweet that https://t.co/eoDmdqi4E4 — Miro (@RusevBUL) January 20, 2020

Rusev is currently involved in a storyline with his wife Lana, and fellow RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley. A twist was added to the angle during Lana and Lashley's wedding on RAW, when Liv Morgan made her return and announced that she's in love with Lana. Interestingly, Rusev had recently changed his Twitter bio to "Soon to be free agent", but later changed it again. It would be interesting to see what Tonga or Amore have to say in response to Rusev's interest in their match.