CM Punk wants Hall of Famer to make surprise return at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

CM Punk

The Royal Rumble PPV is approaching fast, and the excitement of the WWE Universe is at an all-time high. The Royal Rumble match is dubbed by many as the most thrilling contest of the year. The match features 30 participants coming in at regular intervals, and it provides for a string of interesting possibilities and shockers. Over the years, we've seen top stars making their returns at the Rumble, most notably Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Rob Van Dam.

Recently, WWE on FOX asked the fans for their choices for surprise appearances in the free-for-all this year. WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk responded to the tweet with a picture of Papa Shango, and also tagged former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett in his tweet. Check out Punk's response below:

Papa Shango was a mainstay in WWE back in the early 90s. His gimmick was that of a voodoo practitioner. He was put into the spotlight almost immediately following his debut and interfered in the main event of WrestleMania 8 featuring Hulk Hogan and Sid Justice. Shango was repackaged as Kama in 1997 and was announced as the first member of the Nation of Domination, led by Faarooq. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.