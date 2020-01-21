WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reveals his hero on Twitter

Vince McMahon stated that Martin Luther King is his hero, in his latest tweet

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently took to Twitter and dubbed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as his hero. The tweet also includes a tribute video for King, which will be airing on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. Check out Mr. McMahon's tweet below:

January 20 is recognized as Martin Luther King Day, celebrating the birthday of the leader of the American Civil Rights Movement. Over the years, WWE has made it a point to celebrate Martin Luther King Day and recognize the contributions of King.

WWE, the worldwide leader in sports entertainment, has been doing its bit towards recognizing talent from a diverse set of cultures for a while now. Last year, The New Day's Kofi Kingston compete in the WWE title match at WrestleMania 35, ultimately winning the belt for the first time in his decade-long career. Kingston held the belt fot the better part of 2019 before dropping it to Brock Lesnar.

WWE has also recognized talents like Mark Henry, Ron Simmons, and the recently deceased Rocky Johnson by inducting them into the Hall of Fame.