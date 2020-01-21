WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion expected to miss WrestleMania 36

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

WrestleMania 36 is being held at Raymond James Stadium this year

It has been around nine months since Jeff Hardy last wrestled in a WWE ring. The decorated in-ring veteran teamed up with his brother Matt Hardy on the April 9, 2019 edition of SmackDown Live to defeat The Usos, winning the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships in the process. Jeff suffered a leg injury soon after, and The Hardy Boyz relinquished the tag team belts on the April 30 episode of the Blue show. It was announced that Jeff would be out of action for six to nine months.

The troubles didn't end here for Jeff, as he was arrested on October 3 for driving while impaired. Now, PWInsider is reporting that the former WWE Champion has a court date on April 6, in Moore County Court in North Carolina. It should be noted that WrestleMania 36 is set to emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 5, which happens to be the day before Jeff's court date.

This means that Jeff probably wouldn't be able to make an appearance at The Show of Shows, or any other WWE show for that matter, until all of his legal issues are resolved. The police report following Jeff's arrest had noted that the wrestler was spotted driving erratically, and was then seen carrying a beer case to his vehicle from a liquor store.

Also read: Former Impact star asks fans if he should go to WWE, AEW, NJPW, or ROH

The Hardy Boyz made their WWE return back in 2017, when they were added in a Ladder match for the Raw Tag Team Championship at the last minute, ultimately winning the bout and the belts. Jeff is a three-time World Champion and has won the Tag Team titles on nine occasions alongside his brother, Matt.