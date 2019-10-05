WWE Rumors: Jeff Hardy arrested again

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL Rumors 609 // 05 Oct 2019, 06:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jeff Hardy is found to be on the wrong side of the law

Jeff Hardy is currently away from in-ring action for WWE after picking up a leg injury and undergoing surgery on his knee. However, the fact that Hardy hasn't been wrestling or appearing for WWE, unfortunately, hasn't kept his name out of the headlines.

This is because PWInsider has reported that Hardy was arrested on October 3rd, 2019, just a day before the big SmackDown debut on FOX. Here's what PWInsider had to report on the matter.

WWE star Jeff Hardy was arrested yesterday evening in Moore County, North Carolina and charged with driving while impaired, PWInsider.com has confirmed.

The Moore County Police Department confirmed that Hardy was released around 11:30 PM last night from being incarcerated but declined to give additional details beyond what he has been charged with citing the fact that it is an ongoing investigation.

As you can see, Moore County Police Department has provided PWInsider with a statement confirming Hardy's arrest and also confirming that the former WWE Tag-Team Champion has been released from custody.

This is the second time Jeff Hardy has fallen foul of the law as he was arrested in July for public intoxication and impairment on Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Post that incident, he was released on a bond of $200.

We know from Hardy's previous dalliance with the law and also the public arrests of Jimmy Uso that WWE usually doesn't clamp down too hard on its Superstars for DUI's or alcohol-related misdemeanors, so it's unlikely to cost Hardy his job.

However, there's certainly no denying that driving while impaired is a serious crime that could lead to an accident and potential loss of life for the driver or others so should be treated as such.

Do you think Jeff Hardy should seek help following his second 'impairment' related arrest this year? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!