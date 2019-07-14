WWE News: Jeff Hardy arrested in a reported incident at Myrtle Beach

Jeff Hardy

What's the story?

Breaking news coming out of TMZ.com. Jeff Hardy, a.k.a. "Brother Nero", has been arrested for public intoxication in South Carolina this afternoon.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy has been out of action for quite some time nursing some injuries, most notably a knee injury. Before the injury, he reunited with his brother Matt Hardy on the SmackDown Live Brand. The brothers were in the hunt for the SmackDown Live Tag Team titles before Jeff was sidelined with the knee injury.

He underwent extensive knee surgery and was in the recovery process. Jeff has had a past of issues with alcohol and drug abuse that has been well documented. Jeff Hardy was taken in just a year ago in North Carolina for a D.W.I. after being involved in a car accident. His breathalyzer test allegedly came back at a 0.25 above the legal limit.

The heart of the matter...

Jeff Hardy was reportedly arrested for public intoxication and impairment on Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Jeff Hardy's mugshot

Details are still pouring in as of this writing, but what we can tell you is that Jeff has been released on bond for $200. Obviously, as you can see by the mugshot in the above, his features noticeably standout to confirm that it is indeed Jeff Hardy, one half of the Hardy Boyz.

What's next?

No word yet on what exactly is going to happen to Jeff Hardy at this time. He is out on bail. We here at Sportskeeda are at a loss for words and in shock over this incident. We will continue to keep everyone up-to-speed with this story as more information begins to pour into our various sources.

