Former Impact star asks fans if he should go to WWE, AEW, NJPW, or ROH

Killer Kross was granted his release from Impact Wrestling back in December, and the rumor mill has been running rampant since then about his future.

Amidst rumors of Kross possibly joining WWE, the former Impact Wrestling star has posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle. Kross posted a poll in his tweet, and stated that he has been reading the chatter and hearing the fans at live events. He then gave the fans four options to choose from, and asked them where he should kick off his new journey.

At present, All Elite Wrestling is ahead with 42% of votes, while WWE is at #2 with 39%. Check out the tweet below:

Kross made his Impact Wrestling debut back in 2018, in a backstage segment where he posed as a cop.

He defeated Fallah Bahh in his in-ring debut for the promotion. It's interesting to note that Kross had released a promo video back in June, which hinted that he was coming for AEW's newest Superstar, Jon Moxley.

