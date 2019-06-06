AEW/Impact News: Top Superstar targets Jon Moxley in amazing promo video

Kross and Moxley

What's the story?

Impact wrestler Killer Kross recently posted an incredibly made video on his official Twitter handle.

The video shows him walking into a bar in Las Vegas, and asking the bartender whether they have seen a 'lunatic', who's talking about 'paradigm shifts'.

In case you didn't know...

It has been a while since Jon Moxley made his thunderous All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut, and put down two incredible athletes in Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. Immediately after his shocking debut, Moxley went backstage and cut a scathing promo, that showed him 'declaring war' on anyone who comes in his or AEW's way.

Moxley also said that this is the first time in a while that he has been able to breathe freely. He finished off his statement by saying that this is what's called a paradigm shift.

In another shocker, Moxley won the IWGP US Title last night by defeating Juice Robinson. He is all set to face off against Joey Janela in his first AEW match on June 29th.

The heart of the matter

Viewer discretion advised: The following video contains graphic footage

The video that Kross posted shows him walking inside a bar in Las Vegas, where he talks to a bartender. Kross is seen enquiring about a 'lunatic' who is talking about paradigm shifts. On being asked whether he is a cop, Kross proceeds to hit a patron with a beer bottle. Furthermore, Kross says that if anyone sees this guy, they should tell him that he was better off in prison.

If you could be so kind as to deliver a message for me, if you see him, please let him know that someone is looking for him … and that he was better off staying in prison.

It's being reported that Kross made the video by himself, without taking any help from Impact.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see what Jon Moxley has to say in response to this amazing video that Kross has released.

What are your thoughts on Kroos' video? Share them in the comments section below.