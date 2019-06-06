×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW/Impact News: Top Superstar targets Jon Moxley in amazing promo video

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
618   //    06 Jun 2019, 10:20 IST


Kross and Moxley
Kross and Moxley

What's the story?

Impact wrestler Killer Kross recently posted an incredibly made video on his official Twitter handle.

The video shows him walking into a bar in Las Vegas, and asking the bartender whether they have seen a 'lunatic', who's talking about 'paradigm shifts'.

In case you didn't know...

It has been a while since Jon Moxley made his thunderous All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut, and put down two incredible athletes in Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. Immediately after his shocking debut, Moxley went backstage and cut a scathing promo, that showed him 'declaring war' on anyone who comes in his or AEW's way.

Moxley also said that this is the first time in a while that he has been able to breathe freely. He finished off his statement by saying that this is what's called a paradigm shift.

In another shocker, Moxley won the IWGP US Title last night by defeating Juice Robinson. He is all set to face off against Joey Janela in his first AEW match on June 29th.

Also read: 5 things we learned from Jon Moxley's backstage promo

The heart of the matter

Viewer discretion advised: The following video contains graphic footage

The video that Kross posted shows him walking inside a bar in Las Vegas, where he talks to a bartender. Kross is seen enquiring about a 'lunatic' who is talking about paradigm shifts. On being asked whether he is a cop, Kross proceeds to hit a patron with a beer bottle. Furthermore, Kross says that if anyone sees this guy, they should tell him that he was better off in prison.

Advertisement
If you could be so kind as to deliver a message for me, if you see him, please let him know that someone is looking for him … and that he was better off staying in prison.

It's being reported that Kross made the video by himself, without taking any help from Impact.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see what Jon Moxley has to say in response to this amazing video that Kross has released.

What are your thoughts on Kroos' video? Share them in the comments section below.

Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Killer Kross
Advertisement
AEW News: Top Superstar takes shot at Jon Moxley and WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley possibly targets WWE in a scathing promo
RELATED STORY
5 things we learned from Jon Moxley's backstage promo in AEW
RELATED STORY
5 backstage incidents that made Jon Moxley leave WWE (and how they could've been avoided)
RELATED STORY
3 ways Jon Moxley can make an impact AEW's Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Former WWE Superstar reacts to Jon Moxley's criticism of WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals what WWE Superstars texted him after AEW debut
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Top Superstar shares hilarious photo on Jon Moxley's WWE exit
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Behind the scenes photo revealed from Jon Moxley's viral Twitter video
RELATED STORY
5 incredible similarities between Jon Moxley and CM Punk's WWE exits
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us