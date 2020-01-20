5 things CM Punk and Becky Lynch can talk about on WWE Backstage - Heat with Seth Rollins, WrestleMania main event

Punk, Rollins, and Lynch

As announced by the official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is all set to appear on the upcoming edition of WWE Backstage. This will be the first time Lynch is going to appear on the show, and the WWE Universe is beaming with excitement at the idea of what could happen on Tuesday.

For the ones who are unaware, WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk will be returning to the show on Tuesday's edition, as we had previously reported. Having two explosive forces in Punk and Lynch on the same show is bound to result in some must-watch TV. Let's take a look at the 5 biggest things CM Punk and Becky Lynch can talk about on WWE Backstage.

#5 Becky Lynch confronts CM Punk on his views on the Women's Revolution

The Women's division

When Punk made his first appearance on WWE backstage as an analyst and special contributor, he discussed a wide variety of topics with the panel, one of which was the Women's Revolution. Punk stated that he liked how far women have come in WWE but then added that he doesn't like how forced the Women's Revolution feels. He also said that women should be allowed to be themselves.

The Women's Revolution peaked at WrestleMania 35 last year when three women headlined The Show of Shows in a moment many thought they would never get to witness. Becky Lynch, who won the match, would have a lot to talk about Punk's views on something very close to her heart and that turned her into one of the biggest stars of the modern era. It would be nothing short of interesting to see a debate between Punk and Lynch on the importance of the Women's Revolution.

