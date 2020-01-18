Sasha Banks makes cryptic Brock Lesnar tweet

Sasha Banks and Brock Lesnar

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Sasha Banks recently took to Twitter and made a cryptic tweet concerning WWE Champion and the #1 entrant in the upcoming Royal Rumble match, Brock Lesnar. Banks wrote: "Sasha Lesnar" in her tweet, leading to fans coming in droves and inquiring about the meaning of said tweet. Check out the tweet below:

Sasha Lesnar — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) January 17, 2020

There were a few who jokingly asked Banks whether she would be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match. Interestingly, women participating in the Men's Rumble match isn't anything new, and has been done several times in the past. Nia Jax entered the men's match last year after failing to win the women's version earlier in the night.

Sasha isn't the first to mention Lesnar in her tweet lately, as former WWE Divas Champion Paige also joked about entering the Men's Rumble match and taking Lesnar to Suplex City. The joke garnered a response from WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk, who indicated that he's planning to do the same thing at the upcoming PPV. Lesnar was recently announced by Paul Heyman as the #1 entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, even though The Beast still has the WWE Championship on his shoulder.